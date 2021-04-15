Throwback Thursday | 2012 Gopher Dunes National Recap – “No Honest Goerke”

Throwback Thursday | 2012 Gopher Dunes National Recap – “No Honest Goerke”

By Billy Rainford

For Throwback Thursday, I went looking for an old video from our Vimeo account that has long since been forgotten about, and found a nest egg of old race recaps. Kyle Carruthers and I were in front of the camera while James Lissimore was behind it.

We always reference this particular round of the 2012 Canadian MX Nationals at Gopher Dunes because Matt Goerke won it by over a minute. If you were there, you remember just how easy he made it look.

Here’s the video recap we did for this race back in 2012.