Throwback Thursday (sort of) | #11 Davey Fraser Heading to SX

Throwback Thursday (sort of) | #11 Davey Fraser Heading to SX

By Billy Rainford

Presented by Husqvarna Motorcycles Canada

#11 Davey Fraser is the rider from Halifax, Nova Scotia, who has been racing as a Professional in Canada and the United States a long time! We’re heading into the Supercross portion of the 2020 Rockstar Triple Crown Tour this weekend at Gopher Dunes and Davey will be on the line.

While I was at the track on Tuesday watching the riders get ready for Round 1, I couldn’t help asking Davey when he started racing Supercross. He gave it a couple seconds thought and told me he’d raced the Toronto Supercross at the “Sky Dome” back in 2004. 2004!

It was round 1 of the 2005 THQ World Supercross series.

To give you an idea of how long ago that was:

– Heath Voss was the defending champion.

– @rickycarmichael was on a Suzuki 250 2-stroke.

– it was still called the “Sky Dome.”

– @crtwotwo was defending AMA champ.

– @therealjs7 was defending 125 East champ and was heading into his first season in the “250” class.

– I still lived in Vancouver for 3 more years.

– MX Forum was thriving in Canada!

– @kelowna_rickhj was relevant… (had to sneak that in there)

– the #1 song of the year on the @billboardcharts was “Yeah!” By @usher.

– the number 1 movie of the year was “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.”

– Twitter was 1 1/2 years away.

– and Instagram was still 6 years away.

Good luck this weekend, Davey. That kind of longevity in our sport is rare and we commend you for it.