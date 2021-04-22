Throwback Thursday | Travis Pastrana – Walton TransCan 1997

By Billy Rainford

Over the years, many top riders from all over North America have made an appearance in the little town of Walton, Ontario, for the biggest race on the Canadian Motocross calendar, the TransCan at Walton Raceway.

For example, the winningest rider in Canadian history, Ross Pederson, won both Pro classes in 1993, and 6-time Canadian champ, Colton Facciotti, won two 85cc classes in 2000.

But, if you were to skim over the full results your eyes will likely be drawn to that 1997 year when none other than Travis Pastrana came north from Maryland to race the Intermediate classes.

This race was still 2 years before Travis famously jumped his bike into San Francisco Bay after winning the 1999 X Games, but everyone in attendance at Walton Raceway was already well aware of the youngster’s talents. You can read about the stunt and its result HERE.

Paul Gibbs (father of racers Tyler Gibbs and Travis Gibbs and a racer at the time, himself) was there that day and sent these photos over of Travis.

Travis won MX2 Intermediate and MX3 Intermediate. MX2 was won by Jason McDonald.

Thanks for the walk down memory lane, Paul.