Video | 2023 Team Canada Final Practice Day before MXON

By Billy Rainford

#43 Dylan Wright, #44 Ryder McNabb, and #45 Jess Pettis riding at Moto-Club Homelais d’Ossé on Thursday before the 2023 Motocross of Nations in Ernée, France.

Thursday, October 5, 2023.