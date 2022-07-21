Thursday at Easy-Kleen in Sussex, NB with the GDR Team and Tanner Ward
By Billy Rainford
We got the invite to head over to Easy-Kleen Pressure Systems LTD. in Sussex, NB Thursday to hang out with the Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing team and Tanner Ward. Easy-Kleen is a sponsor of the GDR team and they also donate a pressure washer to Tanner’s Ride with Me charity ride that will take place again this year at Walton Raceway.
Thanks Brad Fulford for a nice day in the sunshine and to Madison who gave us all the full tour of the ever-growing facility. The burgers and dogs were top notch too. Here’s a quick look around.
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.