Tickets Available for 51st DAYTONA Supercross, March 6, Part of 80th Annual Bike Week

Tickets Available for 51st DAYTONA Supercross, March 6, Part of 80th Annual Bike Week

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Oct. 27, 2020) – Tickets for the 51st DAYTONA Supercross, featuring one of the longest and most grueling courses on the circuit, designed by five-time DAYTONA Supercross Champion Ricky Carmichael, are available now. The event that features high-flying excitement and side-by-side intensity is set for Saturday, March 6, 2021, a part of the 80th annual Bike Week At DAYTONA, March 5-14.

Daytona International Speedway has made a limited number of “Early Access Pre-Sale” DAYTONA Supercross tickets available for the iconic race that includes General Admission, Reserved Seating as well as The Roost, which provides incredible course-side bleacher seating. The event is held in the tri-oval of the World Center of Racing. Tickets start as low as $45 while kids 6 to 12 are just $15, and those 5 and under are FREE in General Admission. Tickets can be purchased by calling 1-800-PITSHOP or visitingwww.daytonainternationalspeedway.com.

Featuring marquee names prepared to bang bars at the gate drop, the DAYTONA Supercross is an electric event, featuring a unique layout and three types of dirt, including the signature beach sand section that tests the skill and physical endurance of every rider. From the world-class pyrotechnics and dazzling lights show of rider introductions to the post-race champion celebration, it’s an atmosphere like nowhere else.

A year ago for the historic 50th DAYTONA Supercross, Eli Tomac rode the No. 3 Kawasaki to victory to become only the fourth rider to win the prestigious Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship event four times. He joined Jeff Stanton and Ryan Villopoto as four-time champions and looks to tie Carmichael with a fifth win in 2021 – the most victories in event history. Garrett Marchbanks won the 250SX Main Event, also aboard a Kawasaki, and joined Tomac on the podium to celebrate the manufacturer’s sweep of the prestigious event.

In addition to DAYTONA Supercross opportunities, tickets are also available for the Speedway’s January and February motorsports events, that include multi-day tickets for the 59th Rolex 24 At DAYTONA, the season-opening event (Jan. 30-31) to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, as well as the 63rd DAYTONA 500 (Feb. 14) and all events part of DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth.

Fans can stay up to speed on the latest news by using #DAYTONASX and #BikeWeek and can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube, and by downloading Daytona International Speedway’s mobile app, for the latest Speedway news throughout the season.