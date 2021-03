Tim Cotter | What You Need to Know for 2021 RCSX

Things will be a little different than they have in the past for the 12th Annual Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross at Daytona International Speedway this weekend.

Race Director Tim Cotter goes over everything you need to know. Click the link to watch the video:

https://fb.watch/40Qei1FWpK/