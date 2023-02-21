TLD GasGas SSR Announces Rider Lineup for 2023 Triple Crown Series

Tyler Gibbs and Daniel Elmore. | Lissimore photo

After yet another successful year we at TLD GasGas SSR are very excited to start getting ready for the upcoming season. We would like to thank all of our amazing sponsors, friends, and fans for allowing us to keep this program going. Now that the wait is over, we at TLD GasGas SSR are very excited to announce our rider lineup for 2023. The past two years have been such a success and we can’t wait to drop the gate for the 2023 Triple Crown Series. With training underway and Round 1 quickly approaching, we at TLD GasGas SSR are starting to get everything prepared and ready to ensure we can “Get On The Gas” towards some solid results during the upcoming series.

#22 Tyler Gibbs. | Lissimore photo

Rejoining the team for his second year in a row on the TLD GasGas SSR MC250F is Tyler Gibbs. The #22 of Tyler Gibbs from Mission, BC will be racing in the MX2 class for the 2023 Triple Crown Series.

“I’m very excited to be back riding for Steve Simms Racing for the second year in a row. I feel really comfortable with the team and bike. I’m excited and ready to build on the success from last year. I’m very confident we will do well in 2023.”

– Tyler Gibbs

Tyler will be spending the next few months training down at Club MX in South Carolina as he prepares for Round #1 of the 2023 Triple Crown Series.

Welcome back, Tyler!

#25 Daniel Elmore. | Lissimore photo

New to the team this year, racing the MX1 class on the TLD GasGas SSR MC450F, is Daniel Elmore from British Columbia.

“I’m extremely excited to be joining the TLD GasGas SSR team. I’m very thankful for the opportunity to race for a great team that will help take the next step in my professional career.”

– Daniel Elmore

Over the past few years Elmore has shown what it takes to put in solid and consistent results. We look forward to working with him and think he will be a great fit with the team and the 2023 GasGas MC450F. Daniel will also be at Club MX as he gets prepped for round 1 of the 2023 Triple Crown Series.

Last but not least, we would like to formally announce the continuation of our partnership with Troy Lee Designs. Without their amazing support we could not go racing. We are extremely excited to get the 2023 series underway!

“On behalf of myself and the entire organization we are beyond excited to continue our partnership with the Troy Lee Designs/ GasGas/ SSR team for 2023. With the return of Tyler Gibbs and addition of Daniel Elmore we are expecting an action packed race season and will be looking forward to seeing all the racers and fans this summer. See you at the races!”

– Cody Swansborough (Troy Lee Designs)

Lissimore photo

The 2023 Triple Crown Series kicks off on June 3rd in Edmonton, AB at RAD Torque Raceway.