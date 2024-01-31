WLTN Kawasaki Signs with OGs Moto for 2024

OGs Moto Announces Exciting Partnership with WLTN Kawasaki for the 2024 Motocross

Season

[CITY, DATE] – OGs Moto, the renowned Canadian-based gear company with a rich history of

supporting motocross in Canada and North America, is thrilled to announce its official

partnership with the WLTN Kawasaki race team for the upcoming 2024 season. This

collaboration marks an exciting chapter in the motocross world as two influential entities join

forces to elevate the sport.

As a leading innovator in motocross gear, OGs Moto takes pride in providing riders with

top-quality, customizable gear to enhance their performance on the track. The partnership with

WLTN Kawasaki, Canadian Kawasaki’s official race team based out of Walton, Ontario, is set to

bring a new level of style and functionality to the motocross scene.

WLTN Kawasaki, entering its second year of operation, has quickly become a force to be

reckoned with in the motocross community. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for

the sport, WLTN Kawasaki is poised for success in the 2024 season.

The riders leading the charge for WLTN Kawasaki in the 2024 season are none other than

Tanner Ward in the 450 class and Quinn Amyotte in the 250 class. These talented and

dedicated riders bring a wealth of experience and skill to the team, making them formidable

contenders on the motocross circuit.

OGs Moto’s commitment to supporting motocross aligns seamlessly with WLTN Kawasaki’s

vision for success on the track. By combining OGs Moto’s customizable gear with WLTN

Kawasaki’s powerhouse team and exceptional riders, the collaboration promises to be a winning

formula for the 2024 season.

“We are thrilled to join forces with WLTN Kawasaki for the 2024 season,” said Kyle Snelgrove,

President at OGs Moto. “Our shared passion for motocross and commitment to pushing the

boundaries of performance and style make this partnership a perfect fit. Together, we look

forward to making a significant impact in the motocross community and supporting WLTN

Kawasaki’s pursuit of excellence on the track.”

Fans can expect to see the distinctive OGs Moto branding on WLTN Kawasaki’s riders, Tanner

Ward and Quinn Amyotte, as they showcase their skills and compete in the 2024 motocross

season.

For more information about OGs Moto and their innovative motocross gear, visit

www.ogsmoto.com.