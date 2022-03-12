Toronto Spring Motorcycle Show Cancelled

TO OUR GOOD FRIENDS and FELLOW RIDERS…

It is with huge disappointment that we have elected to CANCEL this year’s 32nd running of the Toronto International Spring Motorcycle Show.

With the Supershow shifting into dates far too close to our own Event, along with today’s unstable market conditions, a short supply of motorcycles and motorcycle parts & accessories, we feel that we cannot provide our faithful Attendees, amazing Exhibitors and our always loyal Sponsors the same level of Quality Motorcycle Show that they’ve come to expect from us – and that we are dedicated to deliver to them.

We wish EVERYONE a safe, fun, riding season, and look forward to welcoming you all back next year for the 2023 TORONTO INTERNATIONAL SPRING MOTORCYCLE SHOW.

Peter Derry, Show Manager

April – International Centre – Toronto