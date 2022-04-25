TOTAL TERRAIN DOMINATION: INTRODUCING THE 2023 KTM XC-W AND EXC RANGE – CANADA

CHAMBLY, QC. – KTM has dominated Enduro competition for decades, with the newest iteration of the 2023 KTM XC-W and XCF-W models set to continue the trend. Bringing READY TO RACE performance to the streets, at least until the dirt begins again, the dual-sport EXC-F models are ready to own the trails. Boasting updated aesthetics, orange-coated Chromoly steel frame, race-proven WP XPLOR suspension at each end, and real READY TO RACE credentials, the 2023 KTM dual-sport and offroad range are the ones to beat.

New for 2023, an all-new graphic design and white, purple and orange color scheme come together into a seamlessly blended palette. This color scheme was specifically chosen by the designers to pay homage to the early ‘90s enduro models, setting the 2023 KTM range apart from anything else on the trails.

The looks are further emphasized with the use of a race-inspired orange-coated Chromoly steel frame. Not only does this echo the styling on full-factory race machines but provides the perfect backbone to set off the next-level agility of these trail and tech carving machines.

Every motorcycle in the range gets fully adjustable WP XPLOR suspension as standard, with the advantage of a Progressive Damping System (PDS) on the rear. The PDS layout – a staple across KTM offroad models, offers lower maintenance due to fewer moving parts, and provides more ground clearance with less chance of hooking up when climbing logs or rocks. Also new for this year is a Dunlop MX33 tire mounted to the front of each KTM XC-W and XCF-W machine. This tire is paired perfectly with the Dunlop AT81 rear.

In terms of engines, the 2-Stroke model range once again takes its place as the leader in the pits, making use of KTM’s patented Transfer Port Injection (TPI) technology. Not only has this ensured cleaner running and reduced fuel consumption, but it also provides smooth and strong power delivery from the bottom right through to the top end of the rev-range. And of course, this system frees riders up from rejetting for riding conditions.

150 XC-W

250 XC-W

300 XC-W

The 4-Stroke model range provides the most focused offering in the offroad lineup, starting with the new KTM 450 XCF-W competition model. With an impressive 450 cc powerplant housed in a lightweight chassis, the KTM 450 XCF-W is an absolute trail weapon. Leading the dual-sport charge for 2023 is the ultra-popular KTM 500 EXC-F, offering class-leading big-bore power with insane ridability. For riders looking to harness the perfect blend of motor and mobility, the KTM 350 EXC-F dual-sport provides confidence-inspiring control backed by the right amount of torque to tackle any terrain.

450 XCF

350 EXC-F

500 EXC-F

These are flanked by the ever-popular KTM 500 EXC-F SIX DAYS dual-sport, which offers a special tribute to the upcoming 2022 FIM International Six Days Enduro in France, combining the very latest in innovation with an extensive list of race-derived parts as standard, including a host of special protection pieces, a front axle puller, a SIX DAYS seat, and orange-anodized CNC-milled triple clamps.

500 EXC-F Six Days

As always, KTM’s dedicated KTM PowerWear and KTM PowerParts allow for the highest levels of performance, protection and mobility for all offroad riders and racers.

The 2023 KTM XC-W and EXC models will be landing on authorized KTM dealer floors from May 2022 onward. For more information, visit KTM.com.

Si vous souhaitez obtenir une copie de ce communiqué de presse en français, veuillez envoyer un courriel électronique à marketingcanada@ktm.com.