Triple Crown Series Supercross Rounds 1-2 Schedule/Need to Know
| The track and trails will be open from 11am to 4pm Friday August 27th, Saturday August 28th,
Friday September 3, Saturday September 4th.
$30/Rider, $20/Spectator pass.
If you come to ride on the above dates – you will have to pay for your spectator gate pass on top of riding – get your tickets and more information here. Make sure you use the Promo code GDR15 for 15% off!
Camping: *Pay at the gate
$25/Night for camping vehicles
$10/Night for extra vehicles on-site
*You will be parked separately from the camping area – plan accordingly.
Rules:
* NO Pitbikes, cars used as pit vehicles
* NO Ground fires, they must be in a raised fire pits
* ALL Golf cart drivers must be signed in – $20/Wristband, must be 16 years of age or older, as many people as there are seats and parked at dark.
* Anyone riding the bicycle track, on a motorized vehicle, etc. MUST wear a helmet at all times.
All other general riding rules are posted on our website, please read through them thoroughly before you arrive. https://www.gopherdunes.com/facility
Gate times:
Thursday – 4pm to 10pm
Friday – 7am to 10pm
Saturday – 7am to 6pm
Parking:
* Our staff will park you after you check-in/get your wristbands.
* Please do not block the fire hydrant/laneway, pull up as close as you can to avoid others having to park on the side of the road.
* Anybody arguing with our staff over parking/rules will be removed immediately. No exceptions.
Raceday Schedule:
Amateur Practice 9:00 am
Amateur Heats 10:30 am
Pro Practice 12:30 pm
Pro Qualifying 1:30 pm
Amateur Mains 2:30 pm
NIGHT SHOW 4:30 pm
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.