Triple Crown Series Supercross Rounds 1-2 Schedule/Need to Know

The track and trails will be open from 11am to 4pm Friday August 27th, Saturday August 28th,

Friday September 3, Saturday September 4th.

$30/Rider, $20/Spectator pass.

If you come to ride on the above dates – you will have to pay for your spectator gate pass on top of riding – get your tickets and more information here. Make sure you use the Promo code GDR15 for 15% off!

Camping: *Pay at the gate



$25/Night for camping vehicles

$10/Night for extra vehicles on-site

*You will be parked separately from the camping area – plan accordingly.



Rules:



* NO Pitbikes, cars used as pit vehicles

* NO Ground fires, they must be in a raised fire pits

* ALL Golf cart drivers must be signed in – $20/Wristband, must be 16 years of age or older, as many people as there are seats and parked at dark.

* Anyone riding the bicycle track, on a motorized vehicle, etc. MUST wear a helmet at all times.



All other general riding rules are posted on our website, please read through them thoroughly before you arrive. https://www.gopherdunes.com/facility



Gate times:



Thursday – 4pm to 10pm

Friday – 7am to 10pm

Saturday – 7am to 6pm



Parking:



* Our staff will park you after you check-in/get your wristbands.

* Please do not block the fire hydrant/laneway, pull up as close as you can to avoid others having to park on the side of the road.

* Anybody arguing with our staff over parking/rules will be removed immediately. No exceptions.



Raceday Schedule:



Amateur Practice 9:00 am

Amateur Heats 10:30 am

Pro Practice 12:30 pm

Pro Qualifying 1:30 pm

Amateur Mains 2:30 pm

NIGHT SHOW 4:30 pm