TRYSTAN HART AND FMF KTM FACTORY RACING TEAM SWEEP THE KEYSTONE CHALLENGE FOR SECOND YEAR IN SUCCESSION

Rounds 7 & 8 – AMA U.S. Hard Enduro Series

SUGARLOAF, Pa. – FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Trystan Hart continued his winning ways at one of the toughest weekends on the 2023 AMA U.S. Hard Enduro schedule, sweeping both rounds of racing at The Keystone Challenge in Pennsylvania.

Comprised of the Tough Like RORR and Shotgun Hard Scramble Hard Enduro rounds, which make up Rounds 3 and 4 of the championship, defending series champion Hart powered his FMF KTM Factory Racing KTM 300 XC-W to victory on the opening day of competition in Tamaqua, PA, with a total time of 3:26:53.

The series then shifted to Sugarloaf, where Hart continued his run of dominance as he conquered the rocky terrain, which presented as a huge test for the entire field, securing the round victory with a total time of 3:01:53.

This weekend marked Hart and FMF KTM Factory Racing’s second year in succession sweeping both the Tamaqua and Sugarloaf AMA U.S. Hard Enduro rounds.

Trystan Hart: “We just finished up with day two of the Keystone Challenge here in Sugarloaf – a crazy race today with so many rocks! We all battled on lap one, and then I was able to break away on lap two, and could ride my own race from there. It was a really long weekend for all of us here – I think we’re all really tired – and definitely looking forward to a bit of rest this week, but we’re obviously happy with the result!”

For more information on the U.S. Hard Enduro Series, visit the official series website at www.ushardenduro.com.

Pro Results – Tough Like RORR

1. Trystan Hart, KTM, 3:26:53

2. Cody Webb, Sherco, 3:34:29

3. Jonny Walker, Beta, 3:59:10

4. Will Riordan, KTM, 4:24:12

Pro Results – Shotgun Hard Scramble

1. Trystan Hart, KTM, 3:01:53

2. Ryder LeBlond, Husqvarna, 3:07:19

3. Cody Webb, Sherco, 3:11:59