Trystan Hart Sits 3rd Overall in 2023 Hard Enduro World Championship after a 5th in Spain
Canadian Trystan Hart sits 3rd in the 2023 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship – that includes Erzberg, Romaniacs, and Outliers – after 5 of 6 rounds.
The series was at 24MX HIXPANIA HARD ENDURO in Spain this past weekend where Hart finished 5th.
Spain Results:
|1
|Manuel LETTENBICHLER
|1 Cat.Pos. Knight
|00:09:09.632 Mv02:53:00.378
|11
|00:00.000 1erAnt
|00:00.000 S100:00.000 S2
|2
|Mario ROMAN SERRANO
|2 Cat.Pos. Knight
|00:08:39.011 Mv02:59:20.688
|11
|06:20.310 1er06:20.310 Ant
|00:00.000 S100:00.000 S2
|3
|Billy BOLT
|3 Cat.Pos. Knight
|00:07:54.822 Mv03:01:52.138
|11
|08:51.760 1er02:31.450 Ant
|00:00.000 S100:00.000 S2
|4
|Wade YOUNG
|4 Cat.Pos. Knight
|00:08:06.467 Mv03:02:32.933
|11
|09:32.555 1er00:40.795 Ant
|00:00.000 S100:00.000 S2
|5
|Trystan HART
|5 Cat.Pos. Knight
|00:07:19.854 Mv03:03:01.418
|11
|10:01.040 1er00:28.485 Ant
|00:00.000 S100:00.000 S2
|6
|Alfredo GOMEZ
|6 Cat.Pos. Knight
|00:09:25.586 Mv03:11:29.692
|11
|18:29.314 1er08:28.274 Ant
|00:00.000 S100:00.000 S2
|7
|Mitch BRIGHTMORE
|7 Cat.Pos. Knight
|00:17:33.541 Mv02:45:12.033
|9
|00:00.000 1erAnt
|00:00.000 S100:00.000 S2
|8
|Teodor KABAKCHIEV
|8 Cat.Pos. Knight
|00:17:10.571 Mv02:32:15.875
|8
|00:00.000 1erAnt
|00:00.000 S100:00.000 S2
|9
|Graham JARVIS
|9 Cat.Pos. Knight
|00:17:08.790 Mv02:32:28.044
|8
|00:00.000 1er00:12.169 Ant
|00:00.000 S100:00.000 S2
|10
|Ashton BRIGHTMORE
|10 Cat.Pos. Knight
|00:18:32.511 Mv02:39:16.028
|8
|00:00.000 1er06:47.984 Ant
|00:00.000 S100:00.000 S2
Series Standings:
(Manny Lettenbichler clinched the title with one round to go in Germany.)
|POS.
|RIDER
|NATION
|BIKE
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|Lettenbichler, Manuel
|KTM
|107
|2
|Bolt, Billy
|HQV
|81
|3
|Hart, Trystan
|KTM
|73
|4
|Kabakchiev, Teodor
|KTM
|57
|5
|Roman Serrano, Mario
|SHERCO
|56
|6
|Young, Wade
|SHERCO
|53
|7
|Walkner, Michael
|GASGAS
|45
|8
|Jarvis, Graham
|HQV
|44
|9
|Gómez Cantero, Alfredo
|RIEJU
|37
|10
|Green, Matthew
|KTM
|33
Full results HERE
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.