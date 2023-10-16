Trystan Hart Sits 3rd Overall in 2023 Hard Enduro World Championship after a 5th in Spain

Canadian Trystan Hart sits 3rd in the 2023 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship – that includes Erzberg, Romaniacs, and Outliers – after 5 of 6 rounds.

The series was at 24MX HIXPANIA HARD ENDURO in Spain this past weekend where Hart finished 5th.

Spain Results:

1Manuel LETTENBICHLERCat.Pos. Knight00:09:09.632 Mv02:53:00.3781100:00.000 1erAnt00:00.000 S100:00.000  S2
2Mario ROMAN SERRANOCat.Pos. Knight00:08:39.011 Mv02:59:20.6881106:20.310 1er06:20.310 Ant00:00.000 S100:00.000  S2
3Billy BOLTCat.Pos. Knight00:07:54.822 Mv03:01:52.1381108:51.760 1er02:31.450 Ant00:00.000 S100:00.000  S2
4Wade YOUNGCat.Pos. Knight00:08:06.467 Mv03:02:32.9331109:32.555 1er00:40.795 Ant00:00.000 S100:00.000  S2
5Trystan HARTCat.Pos. Knight00:07:19.854 Mv03:03:01.4181110:01.040 1er00:28.485 Ant00:00.000 S100:00.000  S2
6Alfredo GOMEZCat.Pos. Knight00:09:25.586 Mv03:11:29.6921118:29.314 1er08:28.274 Ant00:00.000 S100:00.000  S2
7Mitch BRIGHTMORECat.Pos. Knight00:17:33.541 Mv02:45:12.033900:00.000 1erAnt00:00.000 S100:00.000  S2
8Teodor KABAKCHIEVCat.Pos. Knight00:17:10.571 Mv02:32:15.875800:00.000 1erAnt00:00.000 S100:00.000  S2
9Graham JARVISCat.Pos. Knight00:17:08.790 Mv02:32:28.044800:00.000 1er00:12.169 Ant00:00.000 S100:00.000  S2
10Ashton BRIGHTMORE10 Cat.Pos. Knight00:18:32.511 Mv02:39:16.028800:00.000 1er06:47.984 Ant00:00.000 S100:00.000  S2

Series Standings:

(Manny Lettenbichler clinched the title with one round to go in Germany.)

 POS.RIDERNATIONBIKETOTAL POINTS 
1Lettenbichler, ManuelKTM107 
2Bolt, BillyHQV81 
3Hart, TrystanKTM73 
4Kabakchiev, TeodorKTM57 
5Roman Serrano, MarioSHERCO56 
6Young, WadeSHERCO53 
7Walkner, MichaelGASGAS45 
8Jarvis, GrahamHQV44 
9Gómez Cantero, AlfredoRIEJU37 
10Green, MatthewKTM33 

Full results HERE