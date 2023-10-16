Trystan Hart Sits 3rd Overall in 2023 Hard Enduro World Championship after a 5th in Spain

Canadian Trystan Hart sits 3rd in the 2023 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship – that includes Erzberg, Romaniacs, and Outliers – after 5 of 6 rounds.

The series was at 24MX HIXPANIA HARD ENDURO in Spain this past weekend where Hart finished 5th.

Spain Results:

1 Manuel LETTENBICHLER 1 Cat.Pos. Knight 00:09:09.632 Mv 02:53:00.378 11 00:00.000 1er Ant 00:00.000 S1 00:00.000 S2 2 Mario ROMAN SERRANO 2 Cat.Pos. Knight 00:08:39.011 Mv 02:59:20.688 11 06:20.310 1er 06:20.310 Ant 00:00.000 S1 00:00.000 S2 3 Billy BOLT 3 Cat.Pos. Knight 00:07:54.822 Mv 03:01:52.138 11 08:51.760 1er 02:31.450 Ant 00:00.000 S1 00:00.000 S2 4 Wade YOUNG 4 Cat.Pos. Knight 00:08:06.467 Mv 03:02:32.933 11 09:32.555 1er 00:40.795 Ant 00:00.000 S1 00:00.000 S2 5 Trystan HART 5 Cat.Pos. Knight 00:07:19.854 Mv 03:03:01.418 11 10:01.040 1er 00:28.485 Ant 00:00.000 S1 00:00.000 S2 6 Alfredo GOMEZ 6 Cat.Pos. Knight 00:09:25.586 Mv 03:11:29.692 11 18:29.314 1er 08:28.274 Ant 00:00.000 S1 00:00.000 S2 7 Mitch BRIGHTMORE 7 Cat.Pos. Knight 00:17:33.541 Mv 02:45:12.033 9 00:00.000 1er Ant 00:00.000 S1 00:00.000 S2 8 Teodor KABAKCHIEV 8 Cat.Pos. Knight 00:17:10.571 Mv 02:32:15.875 8 00:00.000 1er Ant 00:00.000 S1 00:00.000 S2 9 Graham JARVIS 9 Cat.Pos. Knight 00:17:08.790 Mv 02:32:28.044 8 00:00.000 1er 00:12.169 Ant 00:00.000 S1 00:00.000 S2 10 Ashton BRIGHTMORE 10 Cat.Pos. Knight 00:18:32.511 Mv 02:39:16.028 8 00:00.000 1er 06:47.984 Ant 00:00.000 S1 00:00.000 S2

Series Standings:

(Manny Lettenbichler clinched the title with one round to go in Germany.)

POS. RIDER NATION BIKE TOTAL POINTS 1 Lettenbichler, Manuel KTM 107 2 Bolt, Billy HQV 81 3 Hart, Trystan KTM 73 4 Kabakchiev, Teodor KTM 57 5 Roman Serrano, Mario SHERCO 56 6 Young, Wade SHERCO 53 7 Walkner, Michael GASGAS 45 8 Jarvis, Graham HQV 44 9 Gómez Cantero, Alfredo RIEJU 37 10 Green, Matthew KTM 33

