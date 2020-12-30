Two Snow Bikers Killed in BC Avalanche

Two Snow Bikers Killed in BC Avalanche

Our thoughts are with the families and friends of Graham Haywood and Nick Bowker. I didn’t know Graham but Nick and his big brother, Sean Bowker, are long-time friends of ours here at DMX.

I just want to extend our deepest condolences to the friends and families of both these guys.

From CBC:

2 snow bikers found dead after avalanche near Pemberton, B.C.

B.C. RCMP say the bodies of two missing snow bikers were found in an avalanche debris field north of Whistler, B.C. on Tuesday morning.

The men had been reported missing Monday just after 5 p.m. near Goat Creek, a back country destination near Pemberton. Police said they learned from back country guides that there were indications an avalanche had been triggered in the area.

Although Pemberton Search and Rescue was notified, darkness had already set in and because of the terrain and risk to rescuers, the search was scheduled for the morning, police said.https://www.dianomi.com/smartads.epl?id=3533

RCMP Staff Sgt. Paul Hayes said back country guides had also informed police they were not able to find any active beacons in the area of the avalanche debris field, which measured 100 metres wide by 200 metres long.

On Tuesday morning, investigators said Pemberton Search and Rescue, Blackcomb Helicopters and RCMP with search dogs started looking for the missing men.

After search crews discovered parts of the snow bikes, police said a beacon signal was located in the area. Almost two hours later, they found the bodies of the two men within the avalanche debris field.

The BC Coroners Service is investigating the incident.

Pemberton RCMP said they will not be releasing information about the identities of the two men.

Video from Global News:

https://globalnews.ca/video/rd/ac037ab6-4a6a-11eb-acb4-0242ac110002/?jwsource=cl