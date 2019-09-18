Tyler Medaglia Injury Update

Tyler Medaglia Injury Update

By Billy Rainford

Tyler Medaglia at the Montreal Supercross. | Bigwave photo

Another rider who hit the ground hard at this year’s Montreal Supercross is #5 Monster Energy Alpinestars Piller’s Kawasaki rider Tyler Medaglia.

During his qualifying session, Tyler headed into the triple on/off section and was thrown over the bars and to the ground.

He was pretty shaken up but was able to get up with some assistance and head off the track.

We spoke with Tyler this morning to find out how he’s feeling and what the prognosis is.

He said that his helmet was broken in 4 places and that he wasn’t allowed to race the night program.

He broke his nose and bit the inside of his cheek, which was responsible for the blood.

He bruised his forehead and said that he has been feeling some pain between his shoulder blades which is causing him the biggest concern, at this point.

Tyler down hard during qualifying. | Bigwave photo

He added that he hasn’t suffered any concussion symptoms, which is great news.

He said that he’s trying to get in for an MRI after X rays at the hospital were inconclusive of his sternum and upper back.

His physiotherapist was at his house when we spoke and he said he’s just waiting for now.

He was “really bummed” about the crash, especially because of all the work he and the team had put in to be ready for the final 3 SX races of the 2019 season.

He did say that the plan, for now, is to be at Round 2 of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Tour Supercross Series in Quebec City on October 5th, and that there’s even a chance we see him on a 450, if not both.

All the best to the fan favourite from Brookfield, Nova Scotia.