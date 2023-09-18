Tyler Medaglia Wins FMSQ XC in Quebec
Tyler Medaglia from Brookfield, Nova Scotia, made the trip to St-Clotilde-de-Beauce, Quebec, for Round 7 of the FMSQ National Cross-Country Championship at Parc Radam.
The 2-time Canadian 250 Motocross champ took the win in the Expert class.
Expert Men:
- Tyler Medaglia GAS
- Alexandre Gougeon HQV
- Loic Leonard HON
Expert Women:
- Félicia Robichaud YAM
- Véronique Pellerin-Chainé SHERCO
- Emma Sharpless KTM
You can watch podium interviews with all 6 of them on the FMSQ Facebook page HERE or the FMSQ Instagram page HERE.
