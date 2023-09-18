Tyler Medaglia Wins in FMSQ XC in Quebec

Tyler Medaglia from Brookfield, Nova Scotia, made the trip to St-Clotilde-de-Beauce, Quebec, for Round 7 of the FMSQ National Cross-Country Championship at Parc Radam.

The 2-time Canadian 250 Motocross champ took the win in the Expert class.

Expert Men:

Tyler Medaglia GAS Alexandre Gougeon HQV Loic Leonard HON

Expert Women:

Félicia Robichaud YAM Véronique Pellerin-Chainé SHERCO Emma Sharpless KTM

You can watch podium interviews with all 6 of them on the FMSQ Facebook page HERE or the FMSQ Instagram page HERE.