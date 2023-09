2023 Triple Crown Series Indoor Schedule Reduced to 3 Rounds

The 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series Arenacross/Supercross portion has been reduced to 3 rounds from 4. We will not be making a stop in Vancouver, BC this season. Here’s a look at the updated schedule:

We have a podcast interview with Triple Crown Series CEO Justin Thompson scheduled for Tuesday to talk about these latest developments.

