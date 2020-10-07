Upgrade to Legend Status with the New SCOTT Pink Edition Goggles!

Upgrade to Legend Status with the New SCOTT Pink Edition Goggles!

SCOTT Sports is proud to announce the launch of our latest Special release goggles – the Pink Edition Prospect and Fury Goggles. Since the early 80’s, pink gear has played a huge part in the world of motocross and off-road racing and has been rocked by countless legends on race tracks and podiums around the globe. Over thirty years later, pink is still the choice of true moto fanatics who aren’t afraid to stand out from the crowd.

Our new special release Pink Edition Prospect and Fury goggles encompass the latest and greatest technology in the world of off-road goggles and precision optics, whilst at the same time paying homage to one of the oldest and boldest colors in the game.

And remember if these bad boys are pink enough for Justin Barcia they are pink enough for you!

Pink Edition Prospect

Featuring the widest field of vision on the market, NoSweat Face Foam, the innovative SCOTT Lens Lock System, articulating outriggers and more, the Pink Edition Prospect Goggle is fully guaranteed to defend your vision.

It doesn’t get more pink than this! The Pink Edition Prospect is unlike any other goggle out there. A gloss pink frame with complimentary black detailing is surrounded by matching pink outriggers and a subtle black nose-guard. The 50mm pink strap with black logo’s will ensure you look the part at all times, whilst the pink chrome WORKS lens ties the whole goggle together.

Learn more about the Prospect goggle

Pink Edition Fury

The Pink Edition Fury Goggle comes with a solid gloss black frame and a black strap that features bright pink retro-styled SCOTT artwork on both sides for ultimate style points. A pink chrome WORKS lens offers riders enhanced vision in bright conditions and adds the final touches of style to this epic moto goggle.

Shaped by innovation, technology and design, the Pink Edition Fury goggle follows in the footsteps of its big brother, the Prospect. Featuring a massive field of vision, our proven SCOTT Lens Lock System, 3-Layer face foam, a no-slip silicon strap and supporting the same lenses and lens accessories as the Prospect, the Fury is a great choice for tech-loaded yet low-profile goggle.

Learn more about the Fury goggle

The Pink Edition goggles were unveiled to the public, being worn by all SCOTT athletes at this weekends round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Thunder Valley. The goggles will continue to be worn by SCOTT riders around the world over the coming weeks.