Venue Change for Final Round of MXTOUR | Back to Sand Del Lee for Round 5

August 31, 2020 For immediate release



The final round of the 2020 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Series MX Tour will return to Sand Del Lee on September 5th – 6th. After a successful and safe race weekend already taking place at Sand Del Lee this past weekend, Jetwerx, under the advisement of MRC and industry representatives, has elected to not travel to Quebec for the final round.



“We’ve spent countless hours ensuring racing could happen this year while keeping our teams, riders and host communities safe. Unfortunately, after months of preparation we cannot meet the requirements of our partners to perform a safe event. As a result, we have decided to return to Sand Del Lee for the final round of the 2020 MX Series. This has been a crazy year with so much uncertainty but we are having to go with the flow.” explains Jetwerx CEO Justin Thompson.