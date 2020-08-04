Walton Nationals and TransCan | All You Need to Know

Walton 1 – ALL INFO IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Date: August 8-9.2020

Promoter: Jetwerx



Walton TransCan GNC- ALL INFO IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Date: August 12-16.2020

Promoter: Walton Raceway/Jetwerx



Social

www.waltontranscan.ca

Instagram @waltonraceway

Twitter @transcan and @waltonraceway

Facebook www.facebook.com/transcan



ALL riders must follow Walton Raceway and the MRC safety rules to ensure participation in the event. Click HERE for series guidelines.

ALL WALTON Covid-19 Safety Guidelines are listed HERE



NO TWO WHEEL PIT BIKES (Minibikes, Scooters, electric etc) ALLOWED IN PITS.



TO REGISTER WALTON 1 CAMPING, GO HERE



Wash Water Fill

– Mitchel Laidlaw, Derek Tout and Jason Badley will be delivering water. $20.00 per fill. WhatsApp “Walton Water Truck Men” chat group will be available. The fill times will be announced. They can be contacted through the chat as well.



Please do your best to be full of water when you arrive.



Pump Out – Motorhomes and rigs needing pump out can be booked through Walton Front Gate. Pricing, times and details to come.



Garbage Waste – Huron East is on a limited landfill acceptance schedule. Please be aware of your waste and make all efforts to take your own waste with you.



Pro Parking

Online Camping registration is HERE.



All PRO pit parking is pre-assigned. Move-in is to take place on Thursday at 4:00pm for Rigs ONLY, Friday gate re open at 9:00am. Factory Rigs will be set in the Pro Paddock, Privateer Pros will fill the remaining space of the Paddock. Zone 1 and 2 will be used for parking. ZONE 3 will not be used during Walton 1. See Facility MAP BELOW.



There will be no access to Amateur Pits during Walton 1. Amateur pit move in will be Monday August 10.2020 at 2:00pm.



Note:– Walton Raceway will park team campers together in a “bubble” as long as they show up together.

– Please send brett@motocrosscanada.ca the number of campers for your team to allow planning. Please send this by Tuesday evening.

– We ask that you keep in and out access as limited as you can possibly be during the race days. Gate access will be extremely limited.

– We also ask that you do not try and squeeze additional vehicles between the 30ft spacing gaps.

– Team staff coming in for day parking will not park in Pro Rig pIts or have access to this field with their vehicle. Separate parking will be provided.

– OPP, Huron Perth Public Health and Huron County Emergency Services will be monitoring this event continuously all weekend.

– ANYONE staying Sunday night must exit facility by 10:00am Monday or register admission for Walton TransCan GNC between 10:00am and 12:00pm at Walton Raceway Gate House.

– ANYONE ONSITE MONDAY is asked to stay at their pit area as we redesign the track, clean the facility and prepare for the follow week Walton TransCan GNC.



TransCan Pro Eligibility – Pro Riders wanting to compete in the events are eligible for YOUTH Intermediate/Pro, +30A +40A . Entry information can be found at www.waltontranscan.ca/ . Do not hesitate to sign up immediately, classes do fill.



NATIONAL CREDENTIALS – ALL riders, mechanics and crew personal MUST have their credentials. There will be NO exceptions.



For Walton TransCan GNC NATIONAL CREDENTIALS will allow access into the event for Friday – Saturday and Sunday ONLY. Walton TransCan GNC Walton does their own wristbands and WALTON WRISTBANDS will be required any time prior to Friday (Tuesday to Thursday) pricing per additional day. Regular Camping Fees per vehicle per night do apply.



*ALL PRO PARKING IS ASSIGNED. Please enter through GATE B.



Generators must be out by 10:30 pm each night. This will be enforced by security.



Any rider who is interested in participating in the 2020 Amateur Trophy Presentation please contact Brett Lee at 519 870 7223. We invite any PRO rider to be part of this. 7:00pm – 10:00pm, with a Fireworks Show to follow. Riders can join in for as much or as little of the presentation as they wish.



Directions – From Toronto: Take Hwy 401 West to Kitchener, take Hwy 8 west to Seaforth, then go N on Country Rd.12, then go E on Country Rd.25 to Walton or from London, go N on Hwy 4 then E from Blyth on Country Rd 25 and follow signs.



GPS for Walton Raceway – RR # 3

42852 Walton Road, Walton ON N0K1Z0

Lat-Long: 43° 40′ , -81° 17′ or 43.678 , -81.287



Local Tracks Open For Practice



Motopark www.motoparkracing.com



Gopher Dunes www.gopherdunes.com



Misc:

Cabs – Star taxi (519) 725-2888



Truck Repair – Ryans Truck Repair 42686 Blyth Rd. Walton, (519) 887-6901



Miscellaneous and Welding – McGavins Farm Equipment Local calls: 519-887-6365



Toll Free: 877-887-6365 Fax: 519-887-6381 Email: mcgavin@ezlink.ca



Fabrication and Aluminum welding – TS Fabrication. 42822 Blyth Rd. Walton 519 887 9378



Hardware Stores – Brussels McDonalds Home Hardware, Seaforth Sills Home Hardware



Food Stores – Blyth Scrimageours, Brussels, Seaforth Foodland, Zehrs Goderich



Tire Repair – Townsend Tire MGM 519-523-4742 Londesborough



Mobile Wash – Jeni Mobile Wash Monkton, ON N0K 1P0 519-347-2341



Hospital – 24 Centennial Dr Seaforth, (519) 527-1650



Catering

ICE IS FOR SALE ONSITE



Roddy Food Truck

Roddy is onsite all week in Red food truck.



Blyth Inn

422 Queen

Street Blyth, ON N0M 1H0

(519) 523-9381



Pine Ridge BBQ

164 Queen

Hensall, ON N0M 1X0

(519) 262-3409



Scott Saunders

Rollin Roaster

Seaforth, Ontario

5193450007



Cowbell Brewery

40035 Blyth Rd,

Blyth, ON N0M 1H0

Open ⋅ Closes 9 p.m

(226) 909-0066

WILL DELIVER



Accommodations:

Hotels and Cottage Rentals http://www.ontarioswestcoast.ca



Local accommodations closest to the track:



The Dewit – We have 6 suites just 10 minutes from Walton Raceway. Our suites are oversized apartments. They are tastefully decorated, have all the amenities of home and have luxurious features. We offer 2 & 3 bedroom suites, accommodating guests from 1-8 people depending on the suite. 519-492-3234 https://www.thedewit.com/



Solace on Turnberry – Also just down the road on the main street of Brussels. Three guest room for up to 9 people. 1-519-887-9682 or text/call 519-525-3333 www.solaceonturnberry.com



The Blyth Inn offers seven rooms in the upper levels of the historic building, with each room recently renovated to its own diverse decor it is sure to offer a quaint and relaxing escape. Located in the heart of the small, friendly village of Blyth just 10 minutes from Walton Raceway. 519-523-9381 www.blythinn.ca



The Queen’s Bakery accommodations offer five rooms for up to nine persons just minutes from the track 226-523-9720 or after hours call 519-525-8007www.queensbakery.ca



Trailer Rentals:

Stratford RV

5499 ON-8, Mitchell, ON

Open ⋅ Closes 5 p.m.

Phone: (519) 348-5004



Laundromat

Brussels on east side before the bridge, beside Cinnamon Jim’s restaurant or Seaforth just west of Municipal building on main street



Nearest Airports

London, Kitchener-Waterloo , Hamilton or Toronto International Airport.



Fuel

– Diesel at Blyth Ultra Mart or Seaforth Shell (24 hour), Seaforth UPI

– Regular gas Brussels

– Premium Fuel at Seaforth and Blyth UltraMart



Beer / Alcohol



– Cowbell Brewery

40035 Blyth Rd, Blyth, ON N0M 1H0

Open ⋅ Closes 9 p.m

(226) 909-0066



– Brussels liquor store 6 miles

– Blyth beer sales at Scrimageours Food Market downtown 8 miles

– Seaforth liquor store just north of lights 10 miles



Social Media

