Vialle Sweeps MX2 Season Opener in Russia



SCOTT Athlete Tom Vialle claimed victory at the first round of the 2021 MXGP in Orlyonok, Russia this weekend, whilst the SCOTT Rally athletes were taking on the grueling deserts of Kazakhstan.



This weekend saw the return of the FIM Motocross World Championship. Sunny conditions and some great racing made for a spectacular start to the season. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle dominated both races to go 1-1 and secure the red plate at the opening round.



MX2



The first race saw Vialle grab the first MX2 holeshot of the season. The French rider maintained his lead throughout the race to take home a comfortable win.



The second race saw a different SCOTT rider taking the Holeshot, as fellow Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Rene Hofer beat the rest of the pack to the first turn. His teammate Vialle made an early pass however to take the lead. After a close battle with Fernandez, who had a brief moment in the lead, Vialle led the rest of the race before taking the checkered flag and earning the top spot on the podium.



Teammate Rene Hoffer finished the day in 5th.



“I had a really good day and I’m really happy with both races. This morning I couldn’t do any better than 9th position in time practice but in the races I had two good starts, leading both races, it was a good weekend and I’m really happy because I’ve been working really hard in the winter. I’m really looking forward to going to England and ride again there”. Tom Vialle



MXGP







In the MXGP class former MX2 champion Jorge Prado took the first MXGP holeshot of the season and showed some great speed in the premier class. A few mistakes throughout the day however would mean that the Spaniard would eventually finish the season opener in 7th place.







The FIM Motocross World Championship heads to Matterley Basin for the next round at the MXGP of Great Britain.



MXGP of Russia Highlights: