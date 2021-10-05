Video | 2021 Team Canada MXON in Mantova, Italy (Full Version)
By Billy Rainford
Come along for the ride as Team Canada competes at the 2021 Motocross of Nations at Mantova MX in Mantova, Italy. This is the full-length version of the video, so be sure to get comfortable.
Riders:
MXGP 109 Dylan Wright HON – Mechanic: Brayden Kalte
MX2 110 Jake Piccolo KTM – Mechanic Scott Donkersgoed
MX3 110 Tyler Medaglia GG – Mechanic: Cory Wilson
Team Manager: Carl Bastedo
Assistant Manager: Zeb Dennis
Video Sponsors: Cobequid Mountain Sports and Callus Moto
