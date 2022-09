Video | 2022 Team Canada MXON Post-Race Interviews

Video | 2022 Team Canada MXON Post-Race Interviews

By Billy Rainford

We talk to Team Canada riders #40 Dylan Wright (MXGP 31-10), #42 Tyler Medaglia (OPEN 29-29), and #41 Ryder McNabb (MX2 30-DNS) at the end of the 2022 Motocross of Nations at Red Bud in Buchanan, Michigan.