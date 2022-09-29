Video | 2022 Team Canada MXON – The Full Experience

By Billy Rainford

Get the full experience of Team Canada MXON at the 2022 Motocross of Nations at Red Bud MX in Buchanan, Michigan.

MXGP: #40 Dylan Wright – Mechanic: Justin Petker MX2: #41 Ryder McNabb – Mechanic: Brayden Kalte Open: #42 Tyler Medaglia – Mechanic: Jeff Ryan

Team Manager: Carl Bastedo Operations Manager: Derek Schuster

Get comfortable for this one!