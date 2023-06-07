Video | 2023 Canadian WMX West – Round 1 Edmonton
By Billy Rainford
Here’s some video coverage of the 2nd moto at Round 1 of the 2023 Canadian WMX West Motocross Championships at RAD Torque Raceway in Edmonton, Alberta.
Saturday, June 3, 2023
By Billy Rainford
