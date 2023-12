Video | 2023 Team Canada Vet Cup of Nations at Glen Helen

Video | 2023 Team Canada Vet Cup of Nations at Glen Helen

By Billy Rainford

Coverage of Team Canada at the 2023 Dubya World Vet Cup of Nations at Glen Helen Raceway.

Team Manager: Ryan “Skippy” Mobbs

Team Canada 1: (+30) Mitch Cooke, (+40) Shane Cuthbertson, (+50) Julian Cerny

Team Canada 2: Brady Breemersch, Jim Frederickson, Earl Reimer

Team Canada 3: Bryce Cook, Merick Groom, Marc Coulombe