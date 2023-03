Video | #22 Tyler Gibbs Training at Club MX – March 2023

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by GasGas Canada

TLD SSR GasGas rider #22 Tyler Gibbs from British Columbia is training at Club MX in South Carolina in preparation for the 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals. We stopped in in March to see how he was doing and shot some raw video. Thursday, March 9, 2023.