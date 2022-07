Video | #245 Greg Poisson Tries Out Some New Suspension and Trick Parts from GDR at Sand Del Lee | Fox Racing

#245 Greg Poisson got his suspension set up by Colton Facciotti at SSS and bolted on a few trick parts given to him by Derek Schuster and the gang over at the Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing team. He gave the bike a try at the 2022 Amateur Open +30 class at Sand Del Lee. Here’s how it went.