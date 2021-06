Video | #30 Devyn Smith Talks about the 2021 MX Season | Canadian Kawasaki

By Billy Rainford

We grabbed Intermediate racer #30 Devyn Smith from Maple Ridge, BC after a day of riding at the Vision Built MX track just outside of London, Ontario.

Monday, June 28, 2021.