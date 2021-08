Video | 30 Seconds of Whoops Sights and Sounds

Video | 30 Seconds of Whoops Sights and Sounds

By Billy Rainford

Presented by Race Techhttp://www.racetech.com

To help you get ready for the 2021 Canadian Triple Crown Series Supercross, here’s 30 seconds of riders prepping for Gopher Dunes at SRS Motorsports / Compound 138.