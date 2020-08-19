Out of the Blue | Breanna Rose | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Breanna Rose

Date of Birth: Jan 28, 1994

Hometown: Windsor, ON

Occupation: Personal Trainer/Off-road motorcycle salesperson

Race Number: 110

Bike: 2021 CRF250r

Race Club: AMO, Jetwerx/Rockstar Triple Crown

Classes: WMX Pro

This week, we feature Windsor, ON racer, #110 Breanna Rose. | Renee Verellen photo

Who got you into the sport of motocross?

My dad and I got into the sport at the same time. I saw a race on tv when I was younger and kept asking for a bike. It took a few years but eventually my dad took me into the shop and we both picked up our first dirt bikes!

When not on a dirt bike how do you keep yourself busy?

I was in school full-time over the last two years, so that kept me pretty busy. Now I’m a personal trainer and am also working off-road sales over a Hudson Motorcycles. Any free time I have is spent either riding, working on the bikes or hanging with my little nephew.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

For a number of years we had to fight to even have a series and had to find series sponsors on our own. Since Jetwerx took over running the nationals it’s definitely been a lot better! At this point I feel like we need bigger turnouts to be able to reach the next level both as a series and as individual racers when it comes to sponsors and television spots and so on..

Who is your all time favourite rider?

This one is tough. I like so many different riders for different reasons. Right now I’m super stoked for Dylan Wright and the rides he’s been putting in on the 450!

What is your favourite track and why?

Gopher Dunes, hands down. I love the sand and Barb (Schuster) and Frank (Schuster) have become like family to me over the years.

Breanna is looking forward to getting back in the sand at the last two WMX rounds at Sand Del Lee and Deschambault. | Kassie Boone photo

What event do you look forward to most every year? One you don’t ever want to miss?

The Gopher Dunes National! Whether I’m racing it or not I haven’t missed it!

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

Jolene Van Vugt. She’s accomplished so much and helped pave the way for women both with racing and with freestyle.

Tell us about your 2019 race season and how your 2020 season has been so far.

My 2019 season unfortunately ended right after round 1 at Gopher Dunes. The day after the national I had an anaphylaxis reaction to what I now know is a birch allergy. Without knowing what caused my throat to close up I wasn’t comfortable driving to up Ottawa for the second round, so I called it a season and stuck to riding close to home while I got that sorted out.

As for 2020, it’s been okay so far. My results haven’t been anywhere near what I know I am capable of but my goal coming into this year was to just make it to all of the rounds and finish the season healthy! I’m excited to leave the mud behind and get back into the sand in the coming weeks!

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

My biggest accomplishments so far would likely be finishing 6th OA in the nationals series back in 2013. It’s the only season that I’ve been able to make it every round and I managed a couple of 3rd place moto finishes.

My next one would have to be getting to do a photoshoot for Honda Canada for the new bike catalogues and website back in 2015. The shoot took a few days and the whole experience was unreal!

If you’re looking for a trainer, look Breanna up. | Bigwave photo

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/ off-road has taught you so far?

The biggest lesson moto has taught me is that hard work and consistency are vital to achieving your goals both on and off the track.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In 5 years I’d like to see myself training racers and riding as much as I can! I’m just in the process of setting up my personal training business right now and would love to work with moto athletes!

Who would you like to thank?

I’d like to thank Hudson Motorcycles, OGs optics, Colton Facciotti over at SSS suspension and of course my family!