Out of the Blue | Shayla Cassidy | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Shayla Cassidy

Date of Birth: February 25th, 2002

Hometown: Thomasburg, ON

School/Grade or Occupation: Grade 12

Race Number: 25

Bike: Husqvarna 125

Race Club: AMO, Triple Crown Series

Classes: Ladies A, WMX

This week, we feature #25 Shayla Cassidy from Tillsonburg, Ontario. | Kelcey Jones photo

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy?

When I’m not riding my dirt bike, I take care of my sister with Down Syndrome, ride my horse or do work on my family farm.

What is your favourite track and why?

My favourite track is Sand Del Lee. I really like the layout and that it’s both dirt and sand.

What event do you look forward to most every year, one you don’t ever want to miss?

The event I look most forward to is Walton TransCan.

Do you have any pre-moto rituals?

Before my moto I like to listen to music to get my head in the game.

Tell us about your 2020 race season and your plans for 2021.

In 2020 I had taken the year off from racing and would just go riding on some weekends for fun, but my plans for 2021 were to race AMO and some WMX races.

Shayla’s favourite track is Sand Del Lee. | Kelcey Jones photo

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing has taught you so far?

Motocross has taught me many things but the biggest one is that putting in the work can take you a long way.

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding, what would it be?

It would definitely be to just go for it, and not to think of it as just a male-dominated sport and that girls can do it too.

Is there any female out there who you feel has paved the way for other girls to be successful in motocross or off road?

I feel that Eve Brodeur has paved the way for other girls by showing them it’s possible after being the 5X WMX champion and helping create new opportunities for the upcoming girls.

Watch for Shayla next week at Walton Raceway. | Bigwave photo

What are your thoughts on the WMX Triple Crown Series?

I think it’s really cool that the Triple Crown Series has given women the opportunity to compete at the highest level of racing for females in Canada.

What do you like to do in the off season?

In the off season I like to do ice racing with OCMC and BTB riders.

Who would you like to thank?

I’d like to thank my mom and dad, FXR racing, Russell Moore and George Jones.