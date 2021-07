Video | A RAW Lap of Gopher Dunes with Jess Pettis on His KTM 450

Video | A RAW Lap of Gopher Dunes with Jess Pettis on His KTM 450

By Billy Rainford

#15 Jess Pettis is probably the only 450 rider we hadn’t seen on the Gopher Dunes track yet, so I stood on a hill and shot a raw lap of him.