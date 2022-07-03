Video and Podcast| 2022 FXR Canadian MX Nationals Race Review | Round 4 Walton One
Greg and Billy sit on the rear hatch of the DMX van and talk about Round 4 of the 2022 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals at Walton Raceway in Walton, Ontario.
It was 3 X 15:00 moto format and the weather conditions were perfect. Here are some of the major stories from the day.
Brought to you by FXR Moto.
