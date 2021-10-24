Podcast | Dylan Wright’s First MXGP at the MXGP of Trentino in Italy

By Billy Rainford

Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing Canada rider #109 Dylan Wright is currently making the best of his opportunity to race the final 5 rounds of the 2021 MXGP series in Italy on the Honda 114 Motorsports team. He just finished the first one and went 13-21 for 19th overall. We gave him a call to talk about…well, just about everything.

Photo credit: @thibaultphotography

