Video | André Laurin Biography | By Peter Marcelli

By Billy Rainford

Check out the great vibe Peter Marcelli creates here with this short biographical video on André Laurin.

We’ll be enlisting Peter’s skills in our upcoming video project featuring Greg Poisson‘s journey back to the starting line in a series spotlighting Mental Health Awareness on a 2021 Husqvarna FC350 geared up by Fox Racing Canada.