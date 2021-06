Video | Tyler Medaglia Talks about 2021 High Point MX National

#515 Tyler Medaglia talks with Lake Kilpatrick about Round 3 of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championships at High Point MX in Pennsylvania where he finished 21-18 for 20th overall in the 450 class.

Presented by Cobequid Mountain Sports and Callus Moto.