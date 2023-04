Video | Can It Get More Canadian than This?

Video | Can It Get More Canadian than This?

By Billy Rainford

Back in 2012, we did pre-race press conferences under a tent in the pits of the Canadian MX Nationals. They weren’t very well attended and they were usually just 2 or 3 of us media types, but sometimes riders said something that should be remembered, like this sound bite from Jason Burke‘s response to a question.