Video | Charlie Nickerson and Charlee Long at 2022 A1 KTM KJSX

By Billy Rainford

Check out Canadians #4 Charlie Nickerson from Shag Harbour, NS and #11 Charlee Long from Calgary, AB at the 2022 KTM KJSX at A1 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Saturday, January 8, 2022.