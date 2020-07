Video | Cheyenne Harmon Gopher Dunes Interview | Addikt Graphics

By Billy Rainford

Presented by Addikt Graphics

Texan Cheyenne Harmon is back in Canada after his Prince George injury in 2019. We grabbed him Friday afternoon to see how he’s doing.

