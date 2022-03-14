Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Even though I came home to a little bit of snow, it still feels great to finally be at home. In fact, I slept for 11 hours last night! As much as I love being on the road for extended periods of time, there’s still nothing like sleeping in your own bed.

With so many events these past couple weeks, I’ve still got a bunch of photos and video clogging up my laptop, so I’ll start rolling things out today.

Last week in Daytona, there was an event Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, and then we headed north to Club MX and then the Detroit Supercross, so yes, the gigabytes just sort of kept piling up!

I’ve got a few days at the home office, so I’m looking forward to some time to sift through the photos and video before making the always-thrilling drive to Indianapolis for the next round of Supercross this weekend.

This photo drifted across as a Facebook Memory a couple days ago. It’s from a trip to the Indy SX back in 2010. Sean Bowker borrowed a relative’s minivan and we filled it with Tyler Spikman, Sean, Brett Lee, Todd Kuli, Scott Donkersgoed, and me. Those trips are always a good time.

Dean Wilson posing with our crew a the 2010 Indy SX. | Sean Bowker photo

I don’t think the road trip itself will be anything near the entertainment this one was, since it will be me, myself, and I in the van this time.

Let’s have a quick look at a few things from this past weekend:

MILESTONE AND FELD ENTERTAINMENT, INC. ANNOUNCE THE RELEASE OF MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS – THE OFFICIAL VIDEOGAME 5

The latest chapter of the most beloved and realistic Supercross videogame is now available in early access on PlayStation® and Xbox.

MILAN, Italy/ ELLENTON, Fla., (March 14, 2022) – Milestone and Feld Entertainment, Inc. are pleased to announce the release of Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5.

The latest chapter of the most beloved and realistic Supercross videogame is now available on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S ,Xbox One in early access for those who preordered the Special Edition. Windows PC®/STEAM version will be available on March 17, along with the consoles version for those who didn’t preorder the Special Edition. The PlayStation version supports Free Upgrade from PS4 to PS5, Xbox version features Smart Delivery.

The traditional Career Mode is now more real and immersive than ever before. Players can start developing their path in the 250SX Futures Class while aiming to reach the heights of glory as a Pro in the 450SX Class. Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 also introduces the Rider Shape System, a new and exclusive feature for Career Mode that will affect riders’ performances in case of falls or injuries. Training and completing specific tasks are key to keeping your rider in top form!

Thanks to Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 players will enjoy a new gameplay experience perfect for both hardcore gamers and newcomers. The Future Academy, hosted by the GOAT Ricky Carmichael, will provide all the information needed to take the first steps into the Supercross world. This friendly tutorial will teach the Supercross basics to help climb the ladder from Beginner to Pro; it also has many in-game options that will make races accessible for everyone aiming to create a gameplay experience for every kind of player.

The classic Track Editor is also back along with a new feature: Rhythm Section Editor.Players will be able to mix and match pre-existing modules to design complex prefab track sections, then share them with the community.

And after the amazing success of the past edition, The Track Editor Contest will be back, giving players the opportunity to create a track and see their creation replicated in real life, being part of the Official Championship. This unique feature represents a once-in-a-lifetime-opportunity in the videogame industry: a digital track designed by a player will be raced by real riders in the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

Compound is the answer for those who want to race with friends or solo in a new, stunning open world environment; featuring new tracks, several cross challenges and collectibles to unlock additional gears.

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 also features the split-screen mode, to play with friends directly on the couch and online multiplayer with cross-gen matchmaking.

Last but not least, after the incredible success of the past edition, E-sport is back to Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5, pushing players to become a legend in the eSX Championship sponsored by Yamaha!

Shelby Turner and Tyler Medaglia GNCC in Georgia

Shelby Turner from Barons, AB finished 4th in the Women’s class at Round 3 of the GNCC Racing series at The General in Aonia Pass, Georgia, on Sunday morning.

Tyler Medaglia had set a goal to grab a top 5 in the GNCC XC1 Pro class and he did it this past weekend. He did his patented 12 o’clock wheelie during opening ceremonies and then grabbed the holeshot.

Dylan Kaelin from Tear Off Gaskets was feeding us short video clips throughout the race, so thanks for that, Dylan.

Full results HERE.

Canadians 1-2 in Amsoil Snow Bike in Minnesota

OVERALL

# Name Hometown Sled Bib 1 Troy Horbaty Tyndall, MB Other 57 2 Yanick Boucher Hearst, ON Other 53 3 Jesse Kirchmeyer Arcade, NY Polaris 42 4 Canyon Ashley Meridian, ID Kawasaki 19 5 Nathan Kingston Caldwell, ID Other 16 6 Bobby Pagel Eau Claire, WI Yamaha 891 7 Jorgen Dahl Loretto, MN Kawasaki 94 8 Keaton Ward Bozeman, MT Yamaha 195 9 Austin Radinzel Houlton, WI Yamaha 408 10 Jacqueline Riess Eden Prairie, MN Other 27 11 Janiece Brown Crandon, WI Arctic Cat 553 12 Kaila Lemmer Prior Lake, MN Other 198

POINTS after 6 of 8 Rounds

Rider Hometown Sled Points 1 Jesse Kirchmeyer Arcade, NY Polaris 553 2 Troy Horbaty Tyndall, MB Other 513 3 Yanick Boucher Hearst, ON Other 488 4 Keaton Ward Bozeman, MT Yamaha 439 5 Canyon Ashley Meridian, ID Kawasaki 377 6 Bobby Pagel Eau Claire, WI Yamaha 327 7 Nathan Kingston Caldwell, ID Other 324 8 Jacqueline Riess Eden Prairie, MN Other 228 9 Jorgen Dahl Loretto, MN Kawasaki 198 10 Nick Kraeger Constableville, NY Honda 180

James Stewart Freestone Spring Championship

This was Noah Viney‘s first go in the 250 Pro and Open Pro Sport classes. Unfortunately, it didn’t go as he was hoping and got hit pretty hard by another rider, damaging his bike and hurting his leg. Fortunately, nothing is broken but it took him out of competition.

Here’s how Noah summed up the evnet on his IG page:

Good luck at the Spring Ding this week, Noah.

Full results HERE.

OK, before I get bogged down trying to post something else here in this column, let me end it and get to work on a bunch of new stuff. Have a great week, everyone. It’s hard to believe, after the weekend we just had here in SWO, but Gopher Dunes will be opening later this week as temperatures head up to 17C by Thursday!