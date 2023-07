Video | Derek Hamm Tries to Qualify for First AMA Pro National at Red Bud

Video | Derek Hamm Tries to Qualify for First AMA Pro National at Red Bud

By Billy Rainford

Here’s a look at #336 Derek Hamm as he tried to qualify for his first-ever AMA Pro Motocross National at Red Bud.

Qualifying: 73rd

Consolation race: 32nd

And how about that Breanna Rose slow mo?!