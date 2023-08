Video | Devyn Smith First AMA Pro MX National | 2023 Ironman MX

By Billy Rainford

#485 Devyn Smith from Maple Ridge, BC tried to qualify for his first-ever AMA Pro Motocross National at Ironman MX in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

Saturday, August 26, 2023

Music: Scott Buckley – Eclipse