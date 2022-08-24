VLOG | 2022 Dusty Nostril 8-Hour Gravel Bike Relay Race

By Billy Rainford

Meh, why not. We stepped away from Moto for a weekend to race the inaugural Dusty Nostril 8-hour gravel bike race put on by the Cycle Waterloo club.

I raced the 2-person category with an old triathlon buddy named Shawn Reeder also from London. The route was 21K long and hit part of the Goderich to Guelph (G2G) trail in and around Milverton, Ontario.

I decided to fire up the GoPro and document the day.