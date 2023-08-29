Video | Dylan Wright and Jess Pettis | 2023 Ironman MX

By Billy Rainford

#539 Dylan Wright and #493 Jess Pettis raced the final round of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championships at Ironman MX in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

Saturday, August 26, 2023