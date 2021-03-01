Off the Cuff with Jacqueline Ross | February | The 5 P’s

By Jacqueline Ross

Greetings, Humans!

Today, I’m sweating bullets; literally and figuratively. I’m on the way home from the first round of the Kenny Yoho I-4 MX Series and it was 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius for my Canadian friends.) Figuratively, it’s February 28 and my column is just now receiving the final Midas touch. Talk about slipping in under the wire!

This month has held a lot of “firsts,” especially over this weekend! For a few of my lil homies this weekend was the first race of their little big life’s, some graduated to new riding classes, and for another it was his first time attempting a qualifier for Loretta Lynn‘s! Even though it was a first time experience, they all shared a common thread…Preparation.

Allow me to enlighten everyone with a saying that I have been reintroduced to, “The 6 P’s.” Thanks, Jack! Though, I’m going to put a remix on it and call it the “The 5 P’s.”

Proper Preparation Prevents Poor Performance

Along with having a great attitude, preparation is another key factor for any success in life. I’ve learned and know the feeling of what it feels like when you’re prepared for something and when you’re not. The difference between being sure of yourself or doubting yourself. No better feeling in motocross than when you show up on race day and know you’ve done everything you could en route to achieving your aim.

Needless to say, all the hard work and preparation that my riders have been putting in over the last few months revealed itself over the weekend. I am so proud of ya, guys!

Keep striving, stay focused, and believe in yourself.

Jacqueline