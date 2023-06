Video | First Race in 38 Years!

Video | First Race in 38 Years!

By Billy Rainford

#55 Cary Hitchen from London, Ontario, headed over to the back track (GDR Factory) at Gopher Dunes in Courtland to race a Thames Valley Riders (TVR) event in a Vet class. He hadn’t raced in over 38 years, so we thought we’d better get out there and record it for posterity!

Sunday, June 25, 2023.