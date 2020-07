Video | Get to Know #619 Jarek Inancsi | Yamaha Motor Canada

By Billy Rainford

Presented by Yamaha Motor Canada

Bumped into rookie Pro racer #619 Jarek Inancsi from Hope, BC getting some practice in at Gopher Dunes a few days before the 2020 Rockstar Triple Crown Tour MX Nationals start.Here’s quick interview that will help you get to know him a little bit.

