Video | Gopher Dunes | May 23, 2021 | Two-Strokes Only | Leatt

By Billy Rainford

Presented by Leatt

Some video of just the 2-strokes ripping around in the sand at Gopher Dunes in Courtland, Ontario, on May 23, 2021.

